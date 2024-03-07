Verizon uses Colorado Fine Arts teacher's artwork to celebrate Global Day of Unplugging

Colorado teacher to have artwork come to life in puzzle pieces

Putting together a puzzle in the middle of class may not seem like much, but to Cherry Creek High School Fine Arts teacher Alisandra Seelaus, it is a way to connect with her students.

Alisandra is not only passionate about teaching, but that passion also carries over to her work as a Jiggy artist. The puzzle she and her students recently put together is her creation called "What You Water Grows." It's about cultivating the things you care about.

"If you care about unplugging and making time for other people, you can make space in your life to do that," Seelaus said. "And the things you make space for are the things that you will succeed at and flourish."

Verizon liked the artwork and the meaning behind it so much that the company used it to celebrate Global Day of Unplugging from sundown on March 1 to sundown on March 2. Seelaus' artwork was posted around three Verizon stores in the Denver metro area.

"Making connections is a part of who we are and so being able to take the connections we've made online and make them offline is huge for us to be a part of this," said Dre Duncan, Director of Retail Sales for Verizon.

Alisandra's puzzles were given away with any free purchase. For her students, the puzzles will always be available in class free of charge.

"With puzzles, it's really cool because everybody is working on one thing. We're all collaborating and communicating with each other to try to get the puzzle together," said Evie Chang.

"That's what's cool about doing this is that I'm getting to know my classmates," she continued.

"The things that you pay attention to. The things that you spend time on they end up defining your whole life. We can scroll away hours, days of our life if we're not noticing what it is we're sort of spending time on," Seelaus said.