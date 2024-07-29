Some worried Alexander Mountain Fire evacuees headed to Estes Park after Colorado wildfire started

Colorado residents who evacuated from the Alexander Mountain Fire on Monday are worried about their homes as the mandatory evacuation order remains in place.

CBS

The wildfire is located near the mouth of Big Thompson Canyon and at dusk the fire was nearly 1,000 acres in size. Evacuation centers were set up to the east and to the west of the fire. In Estes Park, the American Red Cross set up their center at the Estes Park Events Complex at 1125 Rooftop Way.

Residents in the evacuation zone who headed west to Estes Park said they were grateful they got out safely.

Pat Maslowski evacuated from his home and said Monday was hard.

"I'm in shock, we live our lives as if everything is going to be normal," he said.

Maslowski brought clothes, a pair of sandals, and important papers with him when he evacuated.

"When I was driving down our access road in Drake, I could look over to the east and north, and I saw just huge, huge clouds, cyclone clouds," he said.

Another evacuee, Hunter Smith, said he felt that the wind behavior will hopefully keep the fire from spreading to his home.

"Luckily we're upwind from the fire a bit, but hopefully it doesn't spread to my house," he said.

Towns along Highway 34 were checked and cleared out by deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement officers.

One man who only shared his first name, Chris, said he was "planning on just riding it out."

"But (the fire) got too close, and police came up the driveway and said 'Nope, you have to go,'" he said.

Jason Van-Tatenhove was among those who evacuated to the Estes Park Events Complex. He is a writer who has worked for newspapers in the high country.

"This is just life in the mountains, it's part of what we've got to deal with," he said.

Van-Tatenhove said he's not very optimistic that there will be a change anytime soon and wildfire danger will lessen in Colorado.

"It's just getting harder and harder to deny that there's a shift in the climate and until we change things it's just going to continue to get worse," he said.

Van-Tatenhove said he is glad he is safe, and hopes all of his mountain neighbors are, too.

"Be prepared and reach out to your neighbors. I know I reached out to some of my friends that were within the evacuation area," he said.