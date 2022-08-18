Air Force football team debuts new Space Force jerseys for game against Navy

For the seventh year in a row, the Air Force football team will debut a new specialty jersey in what they call the "Air Power Series." The jerseys are meant to honor a special unit or group in the branch. This year's jerseys will honor the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force.

The team debuted the new jerseys on Thursday.

Air Force Football/U.S. Air Force Academy

The jerseys are black with silver numbering, a blue name patch on the front, and an American flag on one shoulder and unit patch on the other.

The back, where the name plate usually is, reads "Semper Supra," Latin for "Always Above."

𝐹𝑜𝓇 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝑒𝓎𝑒𝓈 𝑜𝒻 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓁𝒹 𝓃𝑜𝓌 𝓁𝑜𝑜𝓀 𝒾𝓃𝓉𝑜 𝓈𝓅𝒶𝒸𝑒



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 pic.twitter.com/bX2IK1KVDW — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 18, 2022

An alternate helmet shows two silver lightning bolts on the top of the helmet, a redesign of the blue lightning bolt traditionally on the side of the white helmet.

The team will debut the jerseys on the field on the morning of October 1st, when Air Force hosts Navy. That game kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and can be seen on CBS.