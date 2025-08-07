Air Force denies retirement pay for some transgender service members being removed from service

Washington — The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it would deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits.

The move means that transgender service members will now be faced with the choice of either taking a lump-sum separation payment offered to junior troops or be removed from the service. Reuters first reported the decision.

An Air Force spokesperson said that "although service members with 15 to 18 years of honorable service were permitted to apply for an exception to policy, none of the exceptions to policy were approved." About a dozen service members had been "prematurely notified" that they would be able to retire before that decision was reversed, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say early retirement benefits for those with 15 to 18 years in service are rare, but these service members are being forced to retire early.

All transgender members of the Air Force are being separated from the service under the Trump administration's policies.

The president signed an executive order shortly after taking office directing the Pentagon to develop a policy towards transgender service members. The department announced in February that all transgender members would be removed from service unless they obtain a case-by-case waiver.

