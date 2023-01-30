Pilot charged with nearly crashing plane into boats, investigators say he left the country

The pilot who crashed an aircraft shortly after nearly colliding with boats in Horsetooth Reservoir last year has been charged with five counts of menacing and six counts of reckless endangerment. Pilot Ahmed El-Kaddah has been charged by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office for his role in that crash which took place west of Horsetooth Reservoir on September 11th, 2022.

Investigators responded to the scene after 7 p.m. that day on report of a Cessna 172M aircraft that had crashed in the foothills west of Fort Collins. Two people survived the crash, El-Kaddah and his brother.

Investigations filed by the NTSB and FAA unveiled that El-Kaddah reported having mechanical issues with his aircraft prior to the crash.

The day after the crash then-Sheriff, Justin Smith, asked CBS News Colorado viewers to share any photos or information they may have had prior to the crash. He described reports of a plane that was flying erratically. A viewer then contacted CBS News Colorado and provided dozens of photos that showed the flight path of the plane which swooped down near the water nearly hitting several boats. The plane then cut westbound before disappearing behind a mountain ledge.

Stephanie Stamos/Stamos Fine Art Photography

However, in 2023, investigators released their findings that found no evidence of mechanical issues or anomalies with the aircraft prior to the crash.

CBS News Colorado has learned a warrant has been issued for El-Kaddah's arrest, however investigators believe he has left the country.

"The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it's even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country," said Sheriff John Feyen. "The lack of legal accountability is frustrating to say the least, but in this and every case, we'll continue to support victims and hold suspects accountable within the confines of the law."