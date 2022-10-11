Watch CBS News
Crews dealing with aftermath of water main break in Ken Caryl neighborhood

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Water main break sends flow of water out of street in Ken Caryl Ranch
Water main break sends flow of water out of street in Ken Caryl Ranch 00:27

Crews are repairing the mess following a broken pipe in Jefferson County.

It looked as if old faithful relocated to the Ken Caryl neighborhood.

A massive water main break shot up into the sky and all over homes on this street. 

West Metro Fire said it happened early Sunday morning.

Although it's a deluge of water, firefighters say the homes weren't too badly damaged.

It's a different story for the street though; chunks of pavement and rocks shot from the ground and landed on cars. The debris even broke one car's sunroof. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

October 10, 2022

