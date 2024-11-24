African migrants in Colorado share concerns over Trump immigration policy after graduating from ESL program

On Saturday, 31 migrants graduated from the African Leadership Group's English as a Second Language program in Aurora. The program is a significant step toward assimilating into American culture and society.

Despite celebrating, many graduates expressed concern over President-elect Donald Trump's proposed immigration policies, which they fear could make it more difficult for African immigrants to live and work in the U.S., even if they follow the proper legal channels.

For 12 weeks, the graduates dedicated themselves to learning English and American culture. Many expressed their pride in their accomplishments but worried about the future.

Migrants in Colorado graduate from the African Leadership Group's English as a Second Language program in Aurora. CBS

"We feel like the first step to taking this English class is to showcase that they are part of this community," said Papa Dia, who runs the African Leadership Group's ESL classes.

For newcomers like Macodou Diouf, walking across the stage was a major achievement. Diouf, came to the U.S. last year from Senegal in search of a better life. He noted that he now works at Amazon.

"I'm so happy to be living in Colorado because people here are good people," said Diouf. "Life in Senegal was hard, but now I am living my dream."

His dream, he added, includes obtaining a green card and building a future for his family in the U.S.

"I don't want to cause trouble. I'm here for work and family," said Diouf.

While many are hopeful about their future, the current political climate has left some immigrants, like Diouf, a bit concerned.

Their concerns arise when they consider President-elect Trump's proposed policy, Operation Aurora. The program would focus on immigration enforcement, and many newcomers fear a crackdown.

Papa Dia, of the African Leadership Group, reassured the graduates that the organization would continue to support them. "We don't function with fear. We will be here to support them and protect them. But one thing we tell them is we have to obey the law," he said.

The number of African immigrants in the U.S. has grown in recent years. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 58,000 African migrants were apprehended at the southern border in 2023.

A migrant woman from Cameroon walts in the area between the primary and secondary fences of the border between Mexico and the United States in San Diego, California, on September 22, 2023. David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images

The African Leadership Group works to integrate these newcomers into society, and as part of their efforts, they encourage immigrants to engage in community programs like the ESL class to show their commitment to becoming active members of American society.

"We want them to know that they are part of the community and that they are willing to follow the law," Dia said.

As a nonprofit organization, the African Leadership Group depends on donations to continue its programs. With Colorado Gives Day around the corner, the organization is looking for funding to support its ongoing work in helping immigrants succeed.