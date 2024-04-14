Affordable Frisco housing designed for Colorado Department of Transportation workers and locals

The Granite Park Workforce Housing project is the love child of two organizations trying to find more places for people to live in Summit County who are not millionaires.

Frisco needs more places for local workers, and the Colorado Department of Transportation needs more places closer to the mountain corridor of I-70, so it can keep plow drivers and other employees around at all times in the event of a big winter storm.

The project, comprising 22 units, resulted from an equal partnership between CDOT and the town of Frisco. The two entities equally divided the units, as well as the expenses, for this new all-electric housing complex.

The unit breakdown includes five studio units, 11 one-bedroom units, and six two-bedroom units.

Gov. Jared Polis said that this follows in line with his statewide focus on affordable housing, particularly within mountain tourist communities.

Polis emphasized the necessity of accommodating individuals employed in crucial roles such as snowplow drivers, restaurant staff, and educators.

"We need people to plow the snow, We need to staff restaurants, we need to staff schools," Polis said. "and so where are folks going to live who are making 50, 80, even $100,000 a year, you can't on even on $100,000 afford to live in a million and a half dollar home."

The units are expected to be finished in September or October depending on construction hurdles.