Advocates call out Denver Mayor Mike Hancock for not keeping word to help migrants

Nearly two weeks after the city announced it will no longer support certain migrants arriving in Denver, immigrant rights advocates are calling out Mayor Michael Hancock for not keeping his word on welcoming migrants to the city.

"This is Mayor Hancock turning his back," said Jennifer Piper, of the American Friends Service Committee. "The city, by putting in place this policy, really calls into doubt their commitment to the whole immigrant community."

Starting May 8, the city will no longer shelter migrants arriving here who haven't been processed by immigration authorities. Migrants must have an A-number, an Alien Registration Number, in order to be helped. In December, migrants from Venezuela and Central American began arriving to the city -- many by bus. The city has helped 6,895 migrants so far, as of April 25.

Advocates said it's quite a different tone than what Hancock tweeted back in 2018 under the Trump administration, saying, "Sending love and a clear message to immigrants that #Denver is an open and welcoming city. Also a call to action to our representatives in Washington, D.C. to stand up for our residents and do what's right. #ImmigrationReform #DACA."

Sending love and a clear message to immigrants that #Denver is an open and welcoming city. Also a call to action to our representatives in Washington, D.C. to stand up for our residents and do what’s right. #ImmigrationReform #DACA pic.twitter.com/netLUexSpW — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) February 15, 2018

"It's unfortunate because we really enjoyed partnering with the city up to this point, but as organizations that support people's human rights, no matter what their immigration status is, we can't be silent about this new policy," Piper told CBS News Colorado.

In a statement, Kailee Stiles, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said, "The May 8 transition is a direct result of strict federal funding limitations, despite requests to federal authorities for flexibility in order to better serve arrivals."

But Piper said the city isn't being completely transparent.

"There's not a financial reason to be making this decision now," said Piper. "We're at a moment now where the city will be reimbursed for a lot of the costs of sheltering people, and we haven't gotten a good answer on why now."

Stiles added that, "since December, Denver has spent more than $12.8 million sheltering and supporting nearly 7,000 migrants from the southern border without any promise of federal reimbursement, a situation that is not financially sustainable."

However, Piper argues that this new policy is going to strain our already limited homeless services.

"People will be on the street," she said. "It will create competition between Denverites who are long-term residents who are houseless and new comers who are facing a language and a cultural barrier."

The city said it will continue to focus on cooperation with state, nonprofit and faith partners to meet the demands of the situation.