3 found dead at 2 different locations in Douglas County, Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Law enforcement from the Parker Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office teamed up on Thursday for an investigation into three deaths. Investigators believe the deaths, at two separate locations, are related. 

Two people were found dead near the Reuter-Hess Incline in Douglas County just before 9 a.m. One person was found dead at a home on Blackwolf Drive in Parker after officers were called to conduct a welfare check at 10:15 a.m.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the community.  

