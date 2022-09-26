Restaurant fed up with crime invests in better security, cameras

One local restaurant is showing security video and offering a reward to catch a thief that's been targeting their parking lot for repeated car thefts.

Adelita's has a sign on the door that reads, "Bringing the heart and soul of Mexico to South Broadway." But something else has been coming to this area: crime.

The restaurant's general manager Victor Ayala walked by the broken glass in the parking lot on Monday and referred to his relatively new security devices, "From the cameras, it looks like he came from that alley."

The video posted on Instagram shows a man with a rock smashing the window of an employee's car. Nothing more than a sweater was taken. It was the fifth time people have been hit in a year. So now the restaurant is taking action.

Ayala explained, "Show these people they are being watched and we have store cameras now."

CBS News Colorado checked the City of Denver Crime Map and entered the address of Adelita's, 1200 block of S. Broadway, Just in the past week, there have been four thefts from a motor vehicle in the immediate area, and two thefts one from a home and the other from a business.

That happened to one of Ayala's neighboring establishments, "They had somebody come in on Friday night and just steal the cash register. Walked in and walked out with the cash register."

The managers and owner of Adelita's are so upset they are offering an undetermined cash reward.

The restaurant's administrative manager Amanda Faherty is anxious to see the person caught, "Hopefully he will be held responsible for what he did."

Ayala's security camera caught the crime, now he's hoping to catch the criminal.