Adams County Victims Services talks about the signs, reporting on Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Diana Daily discusses tips on human trafficking, what to look for

Wednesday is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Human trafficking involves the use of force to obtain some type of labor, sometimes sexually.

Anyone can be at risk. Those most at risk are people living at or below the poverty line, people of color, undocumented immigrants, members of the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said big events like the National Western Stock Show can be a huge risk.

"These are situations you want to use your spidey senses because human trafficking isn't very obvious. It's not something you can usually just see," said Diana Daily with the Adams County Victim Services Unit.

Anyone who believes they may encounter a victim of human trafficking is asked to call law enforcement.