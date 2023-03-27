Sherrelwood neighborhors advocate for their community in Adams County

Adams County neighbors in unincorporated Sherrelwood neighborhood advocate for each other





"Some days I get really angry, some days I just make phone calls," said Robin Hannon, who's been working for years to clean up her community.

"This is the entrance to our neighborhood," Hannon gestured to a highway offramp on Pecos street. "So every day when I get off the highway and I come back into the neighborhood, I am depressed."

She lives in the Sherrelwood neighborhood of unincorporated Adams County, an area with no city services.

"It is an older neighborhood; it's run down; it's been neglected for a very long time," Hannon said.

To fill the gap, Hannon founded the Sherrelwood Neighborhood Organization in 2018, soon meeting like-minded neighbors such like Mary and Beth.

"I met her at one of the county officials meetings, and I came because I was concerned about crime," Beth said. "After the meeting she said, 'You? We need to talk.'"

"She's been coming around ever since," Hannon agreed.

The small group of volunteers now pick up trash on the side of the road.

"I've found meth; I've found heroine; I've found a firearm wrapped in electrical tape and dead animals all kinds," Hannon said.

The group holds neighborhood meetings and serves as a liaison with the county.

"So we also walk the neighborhood; we turn in items that need to be fixed, the sidewalks, the downed signs," Hannon said.

The group has worked on a number of efforts alongside Adams County. Commissioner Steve O'Dorisio says neighborhood groups build community and help the county identify needs, especially in unincorporated areas. He says the county is working to fix reported problems. You can find information on county resources here, and report problems here.

But Hannon wants more support.

"There's a dead animal over there. We've got trash everywhere, and we need help," Hannon said.

She hopes to spread the word so more neighbors take part.

"If we could get a bigger platform, we could get more volunteers, we could get more people turning things in that need to be fixed," Hannon said.

The Sherrelwood Neighborhood Organization is hosting a community meeting with Adams County Sherriff's Office and other county officials on March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 11 (1675 W. 69th Ave).

Hannon says neighbors from all communities are welcome. She wants to help other neighborhoods set up their own groups. The meeting will also be viewable over Zoom.