Adams County pilot program helps bridge gap for young individuals who are hungry

An Adams County pilot program helps bridge gap for young people who are hungry

A pilot program, now in its second month in Adams County, is bridging the gap in food support.

"I haven't seen anything like this in the 10 years I've been doing this," said Emily Stromquist, executive director at Food for Hope.

The nonprofit is working with Westminster Public Schools to feed students who may not be unsheltered but have un-stable or un-traditional housing.

"A lot of our families are in motel situations, so it's a lot harder for them to access things like stoves and ovens," said Sophia Abraham, who works with homeless students in Westminster Public Schools.

The program provides families with customized food boxes, full of healthy items they can cook with what they have.

"Things that could be made on hot plates or just stored in a smaller fridge," Stromquist said. "Shelf-stable items like canned chicken and beans that still have protein but are accessible to eat."

The pilot program helped three families in the first month and 10 in the second.

Abraham says the families are excited about the help, as those in need remain at an all-time high.

"With the pandemic, there was a lot of increase in SNAP benefits. Since those are going away we have noticed families are struggling a lot more," Abraham said. "Inflation as well, cost of housing, cost of groceries going up so much."

It's a new way to make sure no student is hungry, while their families search for stability.

"I do think it is kind of a new frontier in food support," Stromquist said.

Westminster is a district with a high level of need with at least 70% of families in the district qualifying for free and reduced lunch. The district and Food for Hope anticipate the number of families it can help within the program to go up in the upcoming months.

Families who are struggling can contact their child's WPS school or reach out to the district's McKinney Vento office at 720-542-5379. The district may also be able to provide free lunch, school supplies and even transportation to school for those who qualify.

Food for Hope is accepting monetary donations to help with the program.