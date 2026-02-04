Adams County Courthouse evacuated due to threats

The Adams County Courthouse in the Adams County Justice Center was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a threat. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office post on X, the threat and courthouse evacuation was posted just after 8:30 a.m.

Adamscountycourt.org

Investigators said deputies were on scene. The Adams County Justice Center is located at 1100 Judicial Center Drive in Brighton.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible bomb threat at the Adams County Courthouse.



Out of caution, we have evacuated the courthouse. Deputies are on scene and are investigating this incident.



We will update this thread when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/rjtMp8nfKG — Adams County Sheriff's Office (Colorado) (@AdamsCoSheriff) February 4, 2026

Brighton police posted on X shortly after 9 a.m. that officers were investigating a threat at the King Soopers on Bromley Lane. Police posted, "Out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated the building. Officers are on scene and are investigating this incident. Please avoid the area at this time."

Investigators haven't confirmed if the two incidents are related.

CBS News Colorado doesn't typically post threats of this nature, however due to the impact of those attending and working at the courthouse, the story was published.