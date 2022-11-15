Adams County improvements will impact some homeowners more than others

Adams County resident Raphael Crater is preparing for his yard to shrink.

"It's just a little upsetting," says Crater.

The Berkeley Gardens neighborhood is the site of a $16.8 neighborhood improvement project, focusing on roadway drainage and pedestrian improvements.

"We're going to do curb gutter sidewalks within the neighborhood and make sure it's ADA compliant," says Lynn Baca, Adams County Commissioner.

The county will need to acquire property from 250 residents, including Crater.

"They're going to be 211 feet of 5.5 feet sidewalk which I'll now have to be responsible for maintaining," says Crater.

Crater, who is a disabled veteran, is concerned about having to shovel snow and losing his fence and trees.

"My concern is it's really going to encroach on my property," says Crater.

An additional temporary 10-foot construction easement will bring the county's acquisition 5 feet from Crater's home.

"Which is going to be a little jarring, my fence is coming out, so I've got to figure out what to do with my dogs," says Crater.

Power poles will also have to be moved. Crater worries about the traffic, noise, and inability to landscape his property during construction.

"So yes, there will be some minor disruption but we're going to look at the long-term effects and quality of life for our residents," says Baca.

The county will pay property owners for the acquisition, for Raphael that number is estimated at $42,000, including the cost of damages and landscaping.

"The land's worth quite a bit more than what they say it's worth, in my opinion," says Crater.

Adams County has conducted appraisals and plans to sit down with each impacted resident before acquiring the land. They've also scaled back plans after hearing concerns.

"We have modified our design standards in order to not have such a significant impact on residents," says Baca.

Still, Crater wants more communication and understanding from the county.

"Fair is fair. And right is right, I just want to know that the decisions I'm making are as informed as they can be," says Crater.

The county will hold a meeting to listen to resident concerns on Nov. 30. They anticipate breaking ground on the project in 2025 and hope to wrap it up the same year.