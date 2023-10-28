Adams County family, law enforcement plead for renewed attention on 2015 Halloween cold case

For the last eight years, each Halloween has been anything but tricks and treats for the Bueno family: It's felt more like a recurring nightmare.

"It's ruined our family it really has," said Lucy Bueno. "Not getting any answers."

The Commerce City family is still grappling with the loss of their son, 24-year-old Dillon Bueno, who was killed on Halloween night 2015.

Lucy and Leo Bueno, Dillon's father, sat down with CBS News Colorado inside the Adams County patrol substation while holding photos and wearing a shirt with their son's face on it.

"He was funny. He always knew how to bring somebody out of their sadness. He was always cracking jokes and poking fun at people," said Lucy. "He would take the shirt off of his back for a person."

On the night of Oct. 31, 2015, Lucy and Leo were inside their home near 74th Avenue and Krameria Drive when Dillon walked out to get more Halloween candy out of his car. Three male suspects covered in all-black Halloween-type costumes, and with their faces covered, approached Dillon. They demanded he hand over any valuables, but Dillon refused.

"We heard two pop pops, and then his friend came in and she said, 'call 911, Dillon's been shot,'" said Lucy.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office believes one of these suspects shot and killed Dillon on his parents' driveway, but to this day no one has been arrested in connection with the murder.

"They've been looking for answers for a long time and they deserve that," said Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

In the years that followed, leads dwindled as the Bueno family continued to pray for justice.

"People know who did this," said Lucy.

Two new detectives have taken over this murder case in the last two years, sparking renewed hope for the family.

"That can look at it with some fresh eyes and they've been working in conjunction with the family, going back through all the old leads, looking at new ones," said Sherman.

Lucy says she cannot imagine anyone wanting to kill her son.

"Everyone went to Dillon when they had problems. he'd always tell them keep your head up, just keep pushing forward," she said. "Those were his big words. Keep your head up. Keep pushing forward."

In the words of her son, as another anniversary inches closer, the Bueno family plans to keep pushing themselves forward toward finally getting answers.

"We're just begging for them to come forward because Dillon didn't deserve this. He had so many plans in life, and it's just really hard for us," said Lucy.

Anyone with information on Dillon Bueno's case is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313.