Double shooting in Brighton leaves two dead

Brighton Police are investigating a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a house on Dogwood Avenue. Dispatch received a call from a man asking for police before disconnecting the call. Another call came in shortly thereafter from a neighbor saying two adults needed emergency medical attention.

When officers got to the house, they found a man and a woman both with gunshot wounds. The man, 31 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. EMTs started CPR on the woman, 28, and took her to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Other details, such as the relationship between the two, are still unclear. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brighton Police tip line at 303-655-8740.