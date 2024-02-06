Jury selection set to begin in Colorado trial for former Greenwood Village police officer accused in fatal shooting

Jury selection set to begin in trial for former officer accused in fatal shooting

Two years after a 17 year old was killed in a shooting with a former Greenwood Village police officer, Adam Holen is going to trial. Jury selection was set to begin on Tuesday morning at the Arapahoe County Justice Center.

Peyton Blitstein had just turned 17 when he was killed in November 2021. Holen was no longer a police officer at the time of the fatal shooting.

Doorbell video showed Holen confronting Blitstein and his friends about speeding through a southeast Aurora neighborhood. As the argument escalated, doorbell video showed both Holen and Blitstein pulling out guns and firing. After the teen was hit, Holen performed CPR. According to an arrest affidavit, Holen admitted to pulling his gun first, saying he felt threatened. But he says the teen fired first.

According to the arrest affidavit, the gun found near Blitstein was a ghost gun and didn't have a serial number.

Jeff Blitstein, Peyton's uncle, says the family wants justice.

"It's going to be extremely hard with the family to absolutely relive this (in the trial). But we know we have to do it. We hope we really hope justice is served and he's behind bars for a very long time," said Jeff.

The trial has been delayed five times.