Accumulating snow, damaging winds across Colorado

Winds have arrived across the Front Range of Colorado. Top wind gusts reports so far on Monday clocked in at 96 mph southwest of Colorado Springs, and 87 mph in Boulder.

CBS

Unfortunately, the gusty conditions are going nowhere until Wednesday. High wind warnings have been issued across portions of I-25 in southern Colorado and just west of the Denver metro area:

CBS

High wind warnings expire at noon across southern Colorado and the Palmer Divide. Pueblo County is the exception holding on to the damaging wind potential through 3 p.m.. Alerts in Boulder, Fort Collins and the western suburbs of Denver expire at midnight.

As we progress towards the overnight hours, the worst of the winds briefly remain confined to the western foothills before spilling east for the day on Tuesday (although not as strong as Monday).

Alerts may be extended a few hours into the afternoon depending on the midday data.

Several inches of snow are expected across the high country through 6 p.m. Monday evening:

CBS

Be sure to stick with the CBS News Colorado First Alert Weather team for the latest.