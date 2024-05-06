Watch CBS News
Local News

Accumulating snow, damaging winds across Colorado

By Joe Ruch, Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: First Alert Weather Day for strong winds
Denver weather: First Alert Weather Day for strong winds 03:16

Winds have arrived across the Front Range of Colorado. Top wind gusts reports so far on Monday clocked in at 96 mph southwest of Colorado Springs, and 87 mph in Boulder.  

top-wind-gusts.png
CBS

Unfortunately, the gusty conditions are going nowhere until Wednesday. High wind warnings have been issued across portions of I-25 in southern Colorado and just west of the Denver metro area: 

high-wind-warning.png
CBS

High wind warnings expire at noon across southern Colorado and the Palmer Divide. Pueblo County is the exception holding on to the damaging wind potential through 3 p.m.. Alerts in Boulder, Fort Collins and the western suburbs of Denver expire at midnight. 

As we progress towards the overnight hours, the worst of the winds briefly remain confined to the western foothills before spilling east for the day on Tuesday (although not as strong as Monday).   

Alerts may be extended a few hours into the afternoon depending on the midday data.  

Several inches of snow are expected across the high country through 6 p.m. Monday evening:

all-winter-alerts.png
CBS

Be sure to stick with the CBS News Colorado First Alert Weather team for the latest.

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 10:03 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.