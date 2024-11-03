Watch CBS News
Accumulating snow falls across Colorado, will impact Monday morning commute in Denver

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Accumulating snow will continue Sunday night and into the morning commute on Monday across Colorado and portions of Denver. 

Rain will transition to snow overnight Sunday down to ~5,000'. Difficult travel is expected across Interstate 70 and the Palmer Divide through at least 11 a.m. on Monday. Snow will come to an end across the Denver metro area between 5-7 a.m., lingering across the Palmer Divide until 9-11 a.m. Temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night, so any rain/wet roads will be slick and potentially icy before sunrise on Monday.

A general 1 to 2 inches is expected along and east of Interstate 25 (to 5,000') with 1-3" west. 2-5" is expected across the Palmer Divide. Generally, 3-8" across the Foothills with 5-15" for the Front Range Mountains.

Winds will also be gusting up to 45 MPH during the morning commute, so dress warmly and prepare for limited visibility in areas where snow accumulates.

Election day looks to be cool but calm.. this is the final calm day day for the week. We're tracking not 1, or 2 but 3 potential storms chances through Friday. 

