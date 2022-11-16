Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Bronco linebacker Aaron Patrick suing NFL, ESPN, Chargers and So-Fi Stadium over sideline injury

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.

Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.

He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.

His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.

While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.

The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 5:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.