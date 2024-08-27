Watch CBS News
Aaron Gordon changes Denver Nuggets jersey number to honor late brother

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will be wearing a different jersey number when he suits up for the Denver Nuggets this season.

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three
Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets on May 10, 2024 David Berding / Getty Images

In honor of his late brother, he will wear number 32.  

NCAA Basketball Tournament - New Mexico v Louisville
Drew Gordon of the New Mexico Lobos in 2012 Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Drew Gordon wore No. 32 when he played for the New Mexico Lobos in college.

Drew was killed in a car crash in Oregon at the end of May. He was 33 years old. After college he played for numerous professional basketball teams overseas, including Partizan Belgrade, Dinamo Sassari and BC Zenit Saint Petersburg. He also briefly played in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon previously wore No. 50 with the Nuggets.

A few weeks after his brother's death, Aaron Gordon shared photos on social media of a new chest tattoo with his brother's initials on it.

