AAA shares peak times to avoid traffic in Colorado during holiday travel

AAA is telling drivers to expect heavy traffic on the roads as people head out of town for New Year's. AAA expects millions of people to be on the roads this holiday season.

The agency shared what it's calling "peak times" to avoid traffic this week. Peak time is considered to be between 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, between 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. AAA does not expect any heavy traffic impacts on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

CBS News Colorado spoke with a traveler who says the biggest issue she sees on the roads, besides the traffic, is people driving and being distracted on their phones.

"I am watching out for all the people that aren't paying attention," Jacqueline Batts said. "They are all on their phones or talking to each other. It's just want to go, go, go."

AAA is also warning people to check their tires and emergency kits before heading out.

The agency says 80% of all issues it responds to are caused by not checking your tires, wiper blades and wiper fluid. AAA told CBS News Colorado it responds to over 10,000 calls over a holiday weekend.

If you do have a breakdown, AAA provides a list of items you need in your car. Make sure to have food and drinks. You never know how long it will take for a tow truck to respond to you.

Also, make sure your car has at least half a tank of gas. In colder months like now, this will help with keeping you warm while you wait.

Lastly, have a phone charger. If your phone is dead, you can't call for assistance. The biggest thing to check before you head out, your tires.

"Tires are going to be the number one reason we have to rescue folks at the roadside," Skyler McKinley said. "It is because of flat tires. Tires will go flat more quickly or they are more prone to road debris that can damage them."

AAA also says to never fill up your tires to the pressure listed on the tires. This is the maximum amount of air your tire can hold.