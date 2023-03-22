A1 Boxing benefits from Aurora Youth Violence Prevention funding

On any given weeknight you can find 30-50 kids going through a workout in the boxing ring at A1 Boxing.

Located in The Fieldhouse at the Aurora Town Center, A1 serves as a gym and safe haven for teens in Aurora.

CBS

"It definitely helps me with discipline. And helps me get away from other kids who are not doing great stuff," says 13-year-old Fabian Copos.

For 7-year-old Hero Boyd, A1 serves as a place to learn and grow.

"I think it's a good balance of discipline and fun for him. He's a good kid, but he needs that little bit of discipline, and this is a good environment for him to get both," says Hero's mom Andrea Watkins.

In 2022, Aurora gave out $260,000 in funding to organizations as part of its Youth Violence Prevention Program. A1 was one of the 12 organizations to receive money.

CBS

The gym received a $10,000 grant which allowed A1 to offer 30 scholarships to kids; giving them access to the gym for six months. The scholarship also included a pair of boxing gloves.

"The schools were calling me asking me do you have any programs or any specials for our kids to come here, because kids at school need something else to do," says A1's owner Glenn Goodson. "It allowed other people to come in that couldn't afford it."

This year the city is offering $500,000 in funding, and A1 is hoping to secure another round and expand its scholarship efforts.

"I housed 30 kids, this year I want to do 60. I want to double it," says Goodson. "And if I get another one, I want to triple it."

CBS

Funding for this effort comes from marijuana tax revenue. Eighty percent of the funding money will be for intervention efforts and the remaining 20% will be for prevention efforts. The application to apply for funding can be found here: AuroraGov.org/EmpoweringYouth.