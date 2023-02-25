Watch CBS News
A weekend warm-up is underway

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

A mild weekend ahead
A mild weekend ahead 02:45

Just in time for the weekend, a warm-up is on the way! Daytime highs will reach into the upper 40s and low 50s in the front range with plenty of sunshine. 

Sunday snow returns to the southern mountains in the morning and then spreads north throughout the day. In the front range, we have a chance to see a few sprinkles by Sunday late in the afternoon through the early evening. A rain/snow mix is possible in the foothills. 

Temperatures will remain mild on Sunday with daytime highs in the low 50s for the Denver metro area. 

A High Wind Watch is in place through the day on Sunday for Southeast Colorado. Wind gusts could reach 65 mph. The watch includes: Pueblo, Alamosa, Trinidad, Lamar, and Springfield. 

The mild weather continues to start the work week with daytime highs in the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday, but March comes in like a lion with snow and cold returning Wednesday night into Thursday. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 9:30 AM

