9th suspect in custody following Lakewood light rail assault

Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn.

Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home.

"This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said.

Her nieces got off of the train and stayed with the man until paramedics showed up. They also answered police questions about what they saw.

"They said that this happens once or twice a week," Roberts said. "This doesn't exactly help the traumas that they are already dealing with."

Reverend Roberts says soon the group's ire turned toward her family. She says the kids harassed one of her nieces the next day at the bus stop and since both have been the target of ongoing threats at school.

"The school... They are aware and they are taking the appropriate measures," Roberts said.

Police arrested nine juveniles in connection with this case and believe there could be more incidents like it. Roberts says she knows there are and also that there are more kids responsible for the attacks that haven't been arrested yet.

In the meantime, she is doing everything she can to prevent her nieces or herself from becoming the next victims and wants parents to be more aware of what their kids are doing with their friends.

"It worries me. What kind of world are these kids growing up in that they think this is ok?" Roberts said.