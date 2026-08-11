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7 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Aurora

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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A total of seven people were displaced when a fire damaged two homes in Aurora on Monday night. According to Aurora Fire Rescue, there was significant damage to one home and major damage to a second home in the 11500 block of East Alaska Avenue. 

Fire investigators said that crews responded to the fire around 7:15 p.m. Monday when they noticed a column of smoke in the air while driving westbound on Alameda Avenue near I-225 and drove toward the smoke to investigate. 

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Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at two homes in the 11500 block of E. Alaska Ave.  Aurora Fire Rescue

When they arrived, they found two homes on fire. Crews said no one was inside either home at the time and there were no injuries reported.  

Crews were able to get control of the fire within 20 minutes. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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