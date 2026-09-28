$65 million verdict awarded after Northern Colorado mother killed by improperly towed excavator

A jury has awarded a family $65 million in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a crash in Northern Colorado that killed a single mother four years ago.

Megan Arneson had taken a day off of work to surprise her son, who was 10 years old, with a trip to Water World before he started the new school year.

Megan Arneson with her son CBS

Kari Jones Dulin, founding partner of Dulin McQuinn Young, LLP, represented Arneson's parents in the lawsuit against the driver of the truck and his employer.

"(Her son) was about to start school, and she wanted to do something fun for him. So, what started off as the most amazing mother-son day, ended in the most horrific way possible," Jones Dulin said.

Arneson and her son were driving home from the water park when a truck towing an excavator hit an overpass in front of them.

"The excavator was improperly loaded, such that the boom or arm was essentially upright. It hit an overpass bridge, which caused a chunk of cement to fall down and kill Megan Arneson," Jones Dulin said.

The crash left Arneson's family facing the loss of a single mother and daughter.

"It was shocking, devastating and horrifying to say the least," Jones Dulin said.

She said the family's grief is difficult to put into words.

"I don't know that words can really describe a loss like that," Jones Dulin said.

Arneson's parents filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the driver and his employer. Jones Dulin said their goal went beyond seeking compensation.

"They wanted to make sure this never happened to anybody else," Jones Dulin said. "This crash was 100% preventable."

As attorneys investigated the case, they learned more about the driver's qualifications.

"He had just obtained his unrestricted CDL license the Friday before Megan's death," Jones Dulin said.

Lawyers argued the driver had not been properly or sufficiently trained and that his employer was responsible for making sure he was trained.

A jury ultimately found the driver and his employer liable and awarded Arneson's family $65 million.

Arneson was a single mother who left behind her son, who is now in his teens.

For her parents, Jones Dulin said the verdict cannot change what happened.

"Doesn't compare. Doesn't compare. No amount of money can make up for this loss," Jones Dulin said.

In a statement issued to CBS Colorado, Arneson's parents said they feel justice was served and believe the lawsuit has made the community safer.