$50K reward offered in Postal Service letter carrier robbery

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Postal Inspectors are offering up to a $50,000 reward for information about an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier. The robbery happened about 3 p.m. on Jan. 38.

It happened near 19th Avenue and Kearney Street in Denver. 

The suspect took off in a silver Honda sedan. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie under a red jacket.

The Denver Police Department is also assisting in this investigation. 

First published on March 10, 2023 / 3:48 PM

