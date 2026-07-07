5 hurt in apartment fire in Denver metro area early Tuesday morning

Five people were taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire in Commerce City on Tuesday. The South Adams County Fire Department responded to the apartment complex at 62nd and Glencoe about 4:40 a.m.

South Adams Fire responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning. South Adams Fire

According to fire officials, crews quickly contained the fire to a single unit. They said the building's fire sprinkler system played a critical role in slowing the fire's spread and limiting damage.

Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke-related injuries.

"It stressed me out because I didn't know the process. I didn't know the plan. There's no emergency number for management or anything like that. We contacted maintenance, no response. We contacted case managers, no response. And so, it's four in the morning, we have people displaced, we don't know what to do," said resident Riley Little.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.