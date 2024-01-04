5 charged for making threats to CSU football player after Travis Hunter hit in Rocky Mountain Showdown

5 charged for making threats to CSU Football player after Travis Hunter hit in Rocky Mountain Showdo

5 charged for making threats to CSU Football player after Travis Hunter hit in Rocky Mountain Showdo

Five people have been charged with making threats against a Colorado State University Football player after his late tackle on CU Buffs star Travis Hunter.

Fort Collins Police told CBS News Colorado that four juveniles and one adult now face misdemeanor charges after making threats against defensive back Henry Blackburn of the CSU Rams.

The charges come after FCPS investigated more than 7,000 threats made against Blackburn online.

Blackburn was scrutinized during the contentious Rocky Mountain Showdown in 2023. He hit University of Colorado star Travis Hunter during the game after the play was over, resulting in Hunter being taken to the hospital for injuries.

After the game FCPS Crimes Against Persons Detectives began investigating the threats, taking more than 100 hours of investigating to survey all of the threats.

During that time Hunter and Blackburn met up and posted images on social media of them making peace with each other. Even CU's head coach, Deion Sanders, made public statements denouncing the threats of violence and death to Blackburn by CU Buffs fans.

FCPS did not release the names of the four minors cited for their alleged crimes and did not immediately release the name of the adult charged.

CBS News Colorado has reached out to FCPS seeking more information on the identity of the adult charged and will update this story when that information is obtained.

Chief Jeff Swoboda said he understood that sporting events come with strong emotions, but said his agency would not tolerate threats of violence.

CBS News Colorado has reached out to CSU Athletics for comment on this story and it responded saying:

"The two student-athletes have clearly and publicly put this issue behind them. Threats of violence against student-athletes are never appropriate in collegiate football or any other sport. We appreciate that law enforcement has looked into this and is taking action in what investigators believe to be serious cases."