49th Denver Film Festival brings all the buzz of Hollywood to the Mile High City

Denver Film Festival runs from October 22 - November 1, 2026. The Festival is 11-days of some of the industry's best movies. From beginning to end 143 films will screen many of them are generating some Oscar buzz.

"Our slate is full of awards contenders. One that we're particularly excited about is 'Ink.' This will be screening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday, October 24th. This is Danny Boyles new film starring Guy Pierce, Claire Foy, Jack O'Connell about the advent of tabloid journalism in London in the 60's," said Matthew Campbell, Artistic Director for the Denver Film Festival.

Denver Film CEO, Kevin Smith, Recipient of the John Cassavetes award Lucy Liu and Matthew Campbell, Denver Film Festival Artistic Director attend the 48th Annual Denver Film Festival screening of "Rosemead" at MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater on November 08, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Thomas Cooper / Getty Images

From special guests and world premieres to hidden gems and local spotlights, Denver Film Festival has it all. Opening Night will feature "I Play Rocky" which is about Sylvester Stallone's journey to write and make the movie "Rocky." Two Centerpiece presentations will feature "Behemoth" and "Ink." Closing night will feature "Paper Tiger" which is about what happens when two brothers get tangled up with the Russian mafia. The Festival will also be presenting several awards for exceptional work in the industry.

"Carrie Coon will receive the Excellence in Acting Award with the film 'The Liberation.' That performance is just outstanding. We definitely think she'll get nominated as well. We have John Cho receiving our Outlaw Award which this is to celebrate an antagonistic performance," Campbell explained.

While the Festival has something for everyone. Denver Film is working hard to make sure everyone has the chance to participate. There will be "pay what you can" screenings for all the the Ellie Caulkins Red Carpet presentations.

"We've partnered with Amazon so we're providing free screenings for high school students. We'll have four of those at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. We're really excited to get about 1,600 kids in there for free to have hopefully their first film festival experience," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Denver Film.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for 49th Denver Film Festival

The 49th Denver Film Festival runs October 22 - November 1 at various theaters across Denver including the Sie FilmCenter, MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, Tattered Cover (Colfax), and the Dormer Harping Hospitality Lounge.