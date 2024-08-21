After 40 years, busy Douglas County intersection upgraded to make it safer for Denver metro area travelers

After 40 years, busy Douglas County intersection upgraded to make it safer for travelers

After 40 years, busy Douglas County intersection upgraded to make it safer for travelers

After 40 years, busy Douglas County intersection upgraded to make it safer for travelers

Douglas County residents are starting off their week with a brand-new, state-of-the-art intersection at Quebec Street, University Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue in Highlands Ranch. About 80,000 drivers go through this intersection daily.

The intersection has new signal lights, thicker concrete, wider roads, more turn lanes, and updated crosswalks. Douglas County Public Works is currently testing the new lights to make sure they are connected with others across the county. At each of the crosswalks, there are lights to shine over it so drivers can see people crossing the roads.

The intersection at Quebec Street, University Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue in Highlands Ranch got an upgrade. CBS

"We have upgraded curb ramps and widened sidewalks," Dan Roberts, Assistant Director of Operations for Douglas County Public Works said. "Those aren't just used by people and wheelchairs. They are used by moms pushing strollers. They are used by families that are out for walks. Even bicyclists. All those people who aren't in a car but still need to make it through the intersection."

This project took 10 months for Douglas County Public Works to complete. This is two months earlier than the original completion goal. The project started in October 2023 and finished this month. The goal was to finish the project before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.

Douglas County Public Works tells CBS Colorado the only thing left to complete is the landscaping. Crews expect to complete this quickly.

The project costs $15 million. The funds came from a dedicated property tax from Douglas County residents.