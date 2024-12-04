4 Colorado cities rank in top 75 for highest rates of deadly drunk driving crashes across U.S.

New information shows four Colorado cities have the highest rates of fatal drunk driving crashes across the United States.

According to Philadelphia-based law firm Van Der Veen, Hartshorn, Levin and Lindheim, Aurora is ranked 28, Lakewood is ranked 31, Thornton is ranked 46 and Denver is ranked 49 out of the top 75 list. The firm uses the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality and Injury Reporting System tool to rank these cities. It focuses on drunk driving fatalities per 100,000 people from 2018 to 2022.

CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod spoke with Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer about the ranking. Moltrer said this is a huge concern as DUI crashes are always 100% preventable.

Moltrer said no one should ever have drinks and get behind the wheel. A driver's mind is not focused completely on the roads when they are under the influence. Moltrer said drivers should always have a plan not to drink and drive ever. A driver should also utilize rideshare services.

"In comparison, an Uber is a lot cheaper than a DUI," Moltrer said. "A DUI can go upwards to $10,000 to $13,000 where an expensive Uber might cost anywhere between $50 to maybe $100 or $200 depending on rates at that given time and distance."

Drivers convicted of DUI in Colorado are required to attend Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Victim Impact Panel regardless of whether a crash was involved with their charges. The panel includes victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes and works to help driving offenders personalize and internalize the lasting effects of impaired driving.