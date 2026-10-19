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4 arrested, accused in Northern Colorado police investigation involving children online for sexual purposes

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Four suspects have been arrested and accused by the Fort Collins Police Services Cyber Crimes Unit after an investigation to identify suspects interacting with children online for sexual purposes.

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  Adams Williams El Paso County

On Sept. 3, Adams Williams, 53, was booked into the El Paso County Jail on several charges, including internet luring of a child, obscenity- promotion of obscene material to a child, and attempted sexual exploitation of a child. 

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  Dustin Kramer Larimer County

On Sept. 11, Dustin Kramer, 49, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on one count of soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child. 

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  Ronald Lizan Larimer County

On Sept. 11, Ronald Lizan, 46, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child and soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child. 

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  Luis Vega-Gaspar Larimer County

On Sept. 24, Luis Vega-Gaspar, 51, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on one count of soliciting for commercial sexual activity with a child and attempted sexual assault on a child. 

Detectives with the Fort Collins Police Services Cyber Crimes Unit are concerned there are additional victims. They are asking if you or someone you know has been victimized or witnessed exploitation; please contact the FCPS Tipline at (970) 416-2125. 

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