32,000 pounds of meat products recalled due to false USDA inspection marks

A New Jersey-based company, Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, is recalling about 32,000 pounds of various meat products with a false USDA mark of inspection, meaning the meats didn't go through proper federal examination, according to federal officials.

In an alert shared Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled products are falsely labeled with establishment number "EST. 1785," which "does not exist," they said.

The items, which include chorizo (sausage), pork chops and ribs, were shipped to retail locations and restaurants nationwide and were produced with various dates before Aug. 20, 2025.

The recall includes the following:

Homestyle chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Suelto Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)

Smoked pork chops labeled "OLANCHO Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)

Smoked chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)

Cased homestyle chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Olanchano Criollo SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)

Smoked BBQ spicy chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Parrillero SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)

Smoked ribs labeled "OLANCHO Costilla Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)

As more information becomes available, FSIS said it may add more items to the recalled product list, so consumers should keep an eye on the website for updates.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to these products, but the USDA says they should be considered "misbranded and unsafe to eat." Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider, the agency added.

Consumers can contact Diego Funez Garrido, owner of Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC at 908-274-4206 for any questions regarding the recall, the alert added.