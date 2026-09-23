3 people escape burning home in Colorado after roof struck by lightning

Three people escaped a burning home in Douglas County after lightning struck the roof and ignited a fire. South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the burning home just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Arrowshaft Trail and Travois Trail in Douglas County.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews responded to a burning home where the roof caught fire after it was struck by lightning. South Metro Fire Rescue

According to investigators, the homeowners called 911, claiming their home had been struck by lightning. They said the roof was on fire, with flames visible from the roof. They said smoke was filling the home.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the roof of the home.

South Metro firefighters said there weren't any fire hydrants in the neighborhood, which presented an additional challenge for firefighters. South Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters said there aren't any fire hydrants in the neighborhood, which presented an additional challenge for firefighters. The nearest hydrant was 1.7 miles away. Crews were able to establish a rural water supply operation, with multiple water tenders from South Metro Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Buckley Space Force Base and Franktown Fire Protection District shuttling water to the scene.

Three people inside the home were able to escape unharmed. South Metro Fire crews said they were able to rescue the family dog and one of the family's two cats. A second cat remains unaccounted for. No injuries were reported.

South Metro Fire Rescue investigators confirmed that lightning started the house fire in Douglas County. South Metro Fire Rescue

Investigators confirmed that a lightning strike caused the fire.