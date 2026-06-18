3 motorcyclists from Colorado killed in crash in Idaho, driver arrested

Three motorcyclists from Colorado were killed in a deadly crash in Idaho and the suspect driver who was arrested is also from Colorado. According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 12, east of Kooskia.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone. That's when investigators said the pickup crossed the double yellow centerline and collided with three motorcyclists who were traveling eastbound.

Three motorcyclists from Colorado were killed in a crash in Idaho, and the driver, also from Colorado, has been arrested. Idaho State Police

All three motorcyclists suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. They were all from Colorado and have been identified as Ethan Powers, 35, of Timnath, Jeremy Coleman, 45, of Berthoud, and Nathan McCormick, 26, of Loveland by the Idaho County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said the female driver of the Ford, Neale Brewer, 60, is from Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was rushed to the hospital for medical evaluation and then arrested and booked into the Idaho County Jail on probable cause for three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Neale Brewer Idaho County

State police said the highway was closed for nearly seven hours during the crash investigation and cleanup.