Texas "physically barred" Border Patrol agents from trying to rescue migrants who drowned, federal officials say

A woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande on Friday while trying to enter the U.S. near a section of the southern border where Texas National Guard soldiers have prevented federal Border Patrol agents from processing and rescuing migrants.

Federal officials and a Texas congressman said National Guard soldiers deployed by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not allow Border Patrol agents to attempt to rescue the migrants. Earlier this week, Texas National Guard soldiers abruptly seized control of a public park in Eagle Pass that Border Patrol had been using to hold migrants, marking the latest escalation in an intensifying political and legal feud between Abbott and President Biden over U.S. border policy.

On Friday night, Border Patrol identified six migrants in the Rio Grande who were in distress near the park, known as Shelby Park, Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar said in a statement Saturday. Federal agents, Cuellar added, unsuccessfully attempted to contact Texas state officials about the emergency by phone. Then, when Border Patrol agents went to the park and asked to be allowed to render aid to the migrants, they were denied entry, according to Cuellar.

"Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant access to the migrants — even in the event of an emergency — and that they would send a soldier to investigate the situation," Cuellar said, noting that Mexican officials recovered three bodies on Saturday.

"This is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility," he added.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press, said Cuellar's description of the events was accurate.

In a statement Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said Texas officials obstructed Border Patrol's attempts to rescue the migrants on Friday, calling Abbott's policies "cruel, dangerous, and inhumane."

"Tragically, a woman and two children drowned last night in the Shelby Park area of Eagle Pass, which was commandeered by the State of Texas earlier this week," the department said. "In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area."

The Texas Military Department, which oversees the state National Guard, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Texas National Guard took control of Shelby Park late Wednesday, saying it was an operation designed to deter illegal crossings by migrants. The drastic move alarmed local officials in Eagle Pass, who said they did not approve it, as well as the federal government, which alerted the Supreme Court of Texas' actions overnight on Thursday.

Federal officials said Texas has used armed soldiers, vehicles and fences to physically block Border Patrol agents and at least one federal National Guard soldier from accessing roughly 2.5 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. One of the concerns raised by federal officials in a filing before the Supreme Court was that Texas' actions would prevent Border Patrol from helping migrants in distress.

On Saturday, DHS called on Texas officials to relent.

"Texas's blatant disregard for federal authority over immigration poses grave risks," the department said. "The State of Texas should stop interfering with the U.S. Border Patrol's enforcement of U.S. law."