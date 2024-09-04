3 dead after Colorado roadway workers struck by vehicle on Highway 6 in Mesa County

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol say that three people are dead after a vehicle collided with roadway workers and rolled over on Highway 6 on Wednesday morning.

According to CDOT, around 10:42 a.m., CSP responded to a report of a crash that resulted in three deaths on Highway 6 westbound near milepost 40, in Mesa County.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck two CDOT employees working outside of their vehicle and then a parked CDOT vehicle, which caused the Jeep to roll, according to authorities.

The CDOT vehicle was parked off the road to the right side of the fog line.

Officials say from the vehicle involved in the crash, one occupant was transported to a hospital, while one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash led to extended lane closures along Highway 6. The Mesa County Coroner's Office will release the identities of those who died in the crash, while the details of what led up to the crash remain under investigation by CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit.