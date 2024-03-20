3 arrested after deadly shooting, Aurora police pursuit, crash into snowbank during Colorado snowstorm

Three suspects have been arrested after a series of events during one of the biggest snowstorms to hit Colorado in years. The men are accused of shooting a woman just before 3 a.m. on March 15 and then trying to get away in a moving truck before they crashed during the police pursuit.

Cameron Mooty Aurora Police Department

Officers rushed to the 14600 block of East Second Avenue just before 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. The adult female victim, later identified as Theresa Burke, died from a gunshot wound.

Three men sped away from the shooting scene in a moving truck and were pursued by officers until the truck became stuck in the snow near E470 and Pena Boulevard. They tried to run but all three were quickly taken into custody.

Stephan Cherry Aurora Police Department

One suspect, later identified as Cameron Mooty had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. It's unclear when Mooty, 31, was shot. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked on second-degree murder charges into the Aurora Jail.

Two other suspects, identified as Stephan Cherry, 32, and Corey Allen, 26, were initially held on outstanding warrants. They were booked into the Aurora Jail over the weekend on second-degree murder charges.

Corey Allen Aurora Police Department

During a search of the moving truck, officers seized several firearms as evidence in the case.