24 people displaced after apartment fire in Aurora

An apartment fire in Aurora Friday night has displaced two dozen people -- including five children. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation but there were otherwise no injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out around 9:40 p.m. at an apartment building at East 14th Avenue and Kingston Street. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they reported flames and heavy smoke and a second alarm was called, bringing more units. Crews set up ladders against apartment windows in case trapped residents couldn't get out through a door.

Ladders are seen propped up against windows at an apartment fire near East 14th Avenue and Kingston Street in Aurora on Friday, May 2, 2025. Aurora Fire Rescue

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and was extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, but smoke damaged the entire building.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.