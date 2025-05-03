Watch CBS News
Local News

24 people displaced after apartment fire in Aurora

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

An apartment fire in Aurora Friday night has displaced two dozen people -- including five children. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation but there were otherwise no injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out around 9:40 p.m. at an apartment building at East 14th Avenue and Kingston Street. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they reported flames and heavy smoke and a second alarm was called, bringing more units. Crews set up ladders against apartment windows in case trapped residents couldn't get out through a door.

kingston-apartment-fire-1-aurora-fire-rescue.png
Ladders are seen propped up against windows at an apartment fire near East 14th Avenue and Kingston Street in Aurora on Friday, May 2, 2025. Aurora Fire Rescue

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and was extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to Aurora Fire Rescue, but smoke damaged the entire building.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation and the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.