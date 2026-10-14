20th anniversary tour of "Jersey Boys" coming to Denver Center

As "Jersey Boys" tours the country once again, the musical is celebrating a major milestone in Denver: its 20th anniversary.

Coby Oram, who plays Frankie Valli, is excited to return to the production, which tells the story of Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to fame.

"The 20th anniversary is a huge moment for Jersey Boys," Oram said.

This is Oram's eighth contract with the production, and he said returning to the show comes with a sense of responsibility to the performers who helped make it a hit.

"Now I feel like I'm representing every cast of Jersey Boys that's come before me with John Lloyd Young and the originals, and just honoring the original intent of the show, and that's a lot," Oram said.

(credit: CBS)

After performing in the musical across multiple engagements, Oram said one of its central messages continues to resonate with him.

"I would say the message to take away from Jersey Boys again. Frankie says it in the show, 'Family is everything,'" Oram said. "But to tag on to that, I think a message would be: realize what you have, and don't let it get away from you."

Oram said the story also serves as a cautionary tale about the sacrifices that can come with pursuing success.

"Jersey Boys can kind of be a cautionary tale about what can happen when you sacrifice everything to pursue your goals, your hopes, and dreams," Oram said. "And sometimes those things might be worth holding on to."

The musical features some of the Four Seasons' best-known songs, including "Walk Like a Man." During an interview with CBS Colorado, Oram even offered to teach reporter Dillon Thomas some of the choreography behind the iconic performance.

Fortunately for audiences, Oram and the touring cast will be the ones taking the stage in Denver.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for "Jersey Boys" at the DCPA

"Jersey Boys" runs Dec. 1-6 at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Tickets are on sale now.

"Come see Jersey Boys in Denver. You're the closest to (my) home. So, family, I'll see you there," Oram said.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.