$20K stolen in scam recovered, Douglas County Sheriff says people fall victim to scams "every day"

Most times when the phone rings, it's someone you know. Occasionally it's a telemarketer or a wrong number. But sometimes, it's a scammer calling.

It may sound obvious not to give information or money out to a stranger over the phone, but Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly says people fall victim to these scams every single day in Douglas County.

"It's easy to fall prey to these folks because they're very good at their jobs, they do this for a living," said Weekly.

In June, an older Highlands Ranch resident received an urgent call from someone claiming to be from the Federal Trade Commission. They said there was a problem with one of her accounts.

"And what he needed her to do was to switch $20,000 from one of her accounts to one of her other accounts and then to send him the $20,000 in cash to verify the account," said Weekly.

She quickly withdrew the cash and mailed it to New York, only to realize she had fallen victim to a scam.

"After she had sent the money, she realized that that was not a good idea and then she contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office," said Weekly.

Miraculously, Douglas County Sheriff's Office technician Dea Aragon was able to intercept the shipment and return all $20,000 to the victim.

A handout photo shows the $20,000 cash returned to a Douglas County woman who fell victim to a scam. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"The good Lord rides on my shoulder, and that's why I got my money back," the woman, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News Colorado. "And I'm very lucky Dea was there to help me. She went above and beyond to help me. She made me feel comfortable and she followed up with me. I want to warn others; don't answer your phone if you don't know who it is. And if you do get into a situation like this, call law enforcement right away."

"She was extremely grateful. She did not expect to get her money back," said Weekly.

That scammer has not yet been arrested.

Statewide, over 3,200 Coloradans have lost about $100 million to scams in 2023 alone, according to crime data from the FBI. Here's how those break down:

Data from the FBI shows how much money Coloradans have lost to scams, broken down by scam type. FBI

Weekley says it's easier to fall victim to scams than you may think.

"They'll create a sense of urgency with the victim that they need to get the money fast whether it's somebody in custody in their family and they need to pay for them to bond out of the jail or there's a warrant out for their arrest," said Weekly.

Older adults are most commonly victimized.

"Our older population answers their phone, they respond to phishing scams on the computer," said Weekly.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly sits down with CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young to discuss financial scams residents are falling for. CBS

Many victims are too embarrassed to come forward.

"When they fall victim to it, they're ashamed that they fell for it and they're afraid to tell their friends and family that they fell for it," said Weekly.

But the sheriff says you should always report scams. Douglas County has a dedicated financial crimes team, who may be able to stop the scammer just in time.

Douglas County offers these tips to prevent and deal with scams:

Be vigilant: Always exercise caution when communicating with unfamiliar individuals, especially those soliciting money or sensitive information. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

DO NOT allow strangers remote access to your computer or bank accounts.

DO NOT trust caller ID. Local phone numbers are easily spoofed.

Verify before sending money: Before sending any funds to someone you don't know or trust, thoroughly research their identity and legitimacy. Utilize online resources, consult with friends or family, or contact local authorities for guidance. Never give money to get money, that is a huge sign of a scam.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will NEVER ask you to pay bond/bail, a fine for missing jury service, a charge for an arrest warrant, or a fee for civil service, with gift cards, wire transfers, Bitcoin, Green Dot cards, MoneyPak cards, Zelle or Venmo transfers, or ATM deposits.

Government agencies and legitimate organizations such as the IRS, Social Security, Xcel Energy, Apple, Best Buy, and anti-virus companies will NEVER request those forms of payment either.

Guard your personal information: Never provide personal or financial information to unsolicited callers, emails, or text messages. Scammers often pose as legitimate organizations to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive details.

Trust your instincts: If something feels off or raises suspicion, trust your gut instincts. Seek advice from trusted family members, friends, or law enforcement before proceeding with any financial transactions.

Stay informed: Stay updated on the latest scams and fraud tactics circulating in your area. Local law enforcement agencies and consumer protection organizations often provide alerts and resources to help individuals stay ahead of scammers.

"NEVER KEEP ANYTHING A SECRET": This is the biggest "red flag" that indicates it is a scam. Slow down, take a deep breath and talk to others. Nothing is a rush! YOU HAVE TIME.

Please call the DCSO immediately at (303) 660-7500 if anyone asks you to send money to someone you don't know personally.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Senior Resource Deputy Ryan Falkner is available to offer suggestions and support to seniors and their family members. To read more about current scams or to submit your story, click here: https://dcsheriff.net/community/senior-safe/senior-safe-scams/