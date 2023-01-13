Watch CBS News
Local News

200 gallons of motor oil spills into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

200 gallons of motor oil spill into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say hazmat crews worked to contain the oil.

CPW says it spent hours walking miles up and down the creek looking for fish killed by the oil and any potential impacts on wildlife.

Crews say some fish were found alive and well, while some were dead. 

Samples were taken by crews and consulted water quality experts. CPW says will monitor the spill and cleanup efforts during the investigation.

There are no current updates on how the spill happened as the investigation remains ongoing.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 3:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.