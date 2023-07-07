"20 is Plenty" in Golden as city prepares to crack down on speeding, illegal parking

Nobody likes getting speeding tickets so the planned changes in the City of Golden come with a catchy name "20 is Plenty." The speed limit of 25 mph will be going down to 20 mph in residential neighborhoods, once approved.

Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey says statistics show the reason, "The results are pretty clear. When you reduce the speed, injuries to people walking are significantly reduced."

He cautions there is more. The city plans to contract for photo radar vans. Not everyone loves the idea.

Jefferson County resident Therise Cavison was walking her dog when CBS News Colorado asked her about the photo radar plans, "I think it's lame because it takes away other people's jobs and I don't think people are expecting it."

And there is still more. Golden recently enacted $100 parking tickets during the summer along 10th Street located right by the Clear Creek kayak course.

Harvey was asked about the money the city will be collecting, " I think I get the perspective that people think these are money grabs, which is just the opposite."

The object, according to the chief, is to change human behavior. A photo radar ticket will cost $40 unless it's in the school zone where it will be $80.

Drivers traveling 1 mile over the speed limit won't get a ticket but those traveling 11 miles over the speed limit will be ticketed.