2 dogs rescued by Aspen firefighters in 2-day span

By Kasey Richardson

Aspen Fire Protection Department announced on Thursday that it successfully carried out two dramatic dog rescues within a span of two days.

The first incident happened on Tuesday, that involved the rescue of a small dog named "Bailey," as it was trapped underground in a culvert, according to AFPD. 

AFPD says the dog had chased a skunk into the culvert and became stuck 36 hours earlier as bystanders heard the dog crying and tried to get it out before calling the fire department.

Posted by Aspen Fire on Thursday, December 14, 2023

AFPD says other team members who also joined in from Roto-Rooter and Starwood to rescue the dog as they used "innovative techniques" to help.

The dog eventually was rescued and the skunk was also located. 

0eb4d2e2-3b4c-431a-897d-a3503d7a8245.jpg
AFPD says the dog, Bailey, had chased a skunk into the culvert and became stuck 36 hours earlier as bystanders heard the dog crying and tried to get it out before calling the fire department. Aspen Fire Protection Department

"I know it's not Christmas yet, but if there was ever a Christmas miracle, this was it!" exclaimed one of Bailey's family members.      

The second rescue happened on Wednesday after a Bernese Mountain Dog, named "Berner," fell into an icy pond near the Roaring Fork River in the 500 block of North Mill Street, according AFPD. 

The department says crews arrived to the scene in special ice rescue suits with the assistance of Aspen Police Department. 

Crews battled icy waters and successfully reached the young dog as it was escorted back to safety and reunited with its owner. 

bedd4f83-47d3-4d29-9ff9-3b0a9a83a12c.jpg
"I am so proud to be a part of this team. Aspen Fire was at its finest these past two days!" reflected one firefighter.

The department praises the help of the firefighters, officers, technicians and community in the rescue of the two dogs. 

