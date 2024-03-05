2 deans injured in last year's shooting at East High School intend to sue Denver Public Schools

Two deans who were injured in last year's shooting at East High School have announced their intent to sue Denver Public Schools. Eric Sinclair and Jerald "Wayne" Mason were shot multiple times last March while searching a student for weapons.

That student later died by suicide. The lawsuit claims that leadership at the school and in the district failed to follow safety protocols.

Sinclair suffered serious injuries including blood clots in his lungs and PTSD. He is asking for $1 million from the district.

Mason was shot several times and continues to deal with permanent debilitating injuries, according to the lawsuit. He is seeking $5 million.