Watch CBS News
Local News

2 deans injured in last year's shooting at East High School intend to sue Denver Public Schools

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

East High School dean talks about being shot by student
East High School dean talks about being shot by student 01:44

Two deans who were injured in last year's shooting at East High School have announced their intent to sue Denver Public Schools. Eric Sinclair and Jerald "Wayne" Mason were shot multiple times last March while searching a student for weapons. 

denver-east-high-school.jpg
CBS

That student later died by suicide. The lawsuit claims that leadership at the school and in the district failed to follow safety protocols. 

RELATED: Former Denver East High School dean says safety issues at the school have long been a problem

Sinclair suffered serious injuries including blood clots in his lungs and PTSD. He is asking for $1 million from the district. 

Mason was shot several times and continues to deal with permanent debilitating injuries, according to the lawsuit. He is seeking $5 million. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 4:08 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.