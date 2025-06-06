Watch CBS News
Local News

2 found dead inside Colorado home after deputies shoot suspect with knife

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

2 found dead inside Colorado home after deputies shoot suspect with knife
2 found dead inside Colorado home after deputies shoot suspect with knife 01:09

Two people were found dead inside a home in the Denver metro area early Friday morning. The deceased were discovered when Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home for a well-being check. 

When deputies arrived at the home located at Lofton Court and Kokai Circle just after 5 a.m., they encountered a male with a knife. Deputies said they used multiple resources in an attempt to disarm the male but were ineffective. 

7am-stream-newscast-friday-clean-frame-88071.jpg
When deputies arrived at the home located at Lofton Court and Kokai Circle, they encountered a male with a knife and two adults dead inside.  CBS

The deputies said they shot the male and he was rushed to the hospital where he died. 

After the shooting, deputies conducted a "safety sweep" of the home where the initial 911 call originated and found two deceased adult victims inside the home. 

Investigators are conducting interviews and searching the home for evidence to determine what events transpired leading up to the deputies' arrival. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.