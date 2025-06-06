2 found dead inside Colorado home after deputies shoot suspect with knife

Two people were found dead inside a home in the Denver metro area early Friday morning. The deceased were discovered when Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home for a well-being check.

When deputies arrived at the home located at Lofton Court and Kokai Circle just after 5 a.m., they encountered a male with a knife. Deputies said they used multiple resources in an attempt to disarm the male but were ineffective.

When deputies arrived at the home located at Lofton Court and Kokai Circle, they encountered a male with a knife and two adults dead inside. CBS

The deputies said they shot the male and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

After the shooting, deputies conducted a "safety sweep" of the home where the initial 911 call originated and found two deceased adult victims inside the home.

Investigators are conducting interviews and searching the home for evidence to determine what events transpired leading up to the deputies' arrival.